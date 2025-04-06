Natasha given 7 days to produce evidence of Akpabio's assassination attempt

A Public Accountability and Governance Advocacy Group, the Executive Watchdog, has given Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan a seven-day ultimatum to provide evidence of the assassination attempt brought against Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

The group, in a statement issued by its spokesman, Fidelis Ella, on Sunday in Abuja, urged security agencies to arrest Akpoti-Uduaghan if she failed to produce the evidence within seven days.

The group described the assassination claim as “reckless, unfounded and deeply injurious to democratic integrity."

Ella called on Akpabio’s legal team to subpoena the Inspector-General of Police (I-G) to obtain the original petition submitted by Akpoti-Uduaghan.

He said the idea was to ensure that if such a serious accusation was made, it must not be left to public speculation but addressed within the bounds of the law.

Ella said Akpoti-Uduaghan's public conduct reveals “a pattern not merely of libel but of calculated subversion,” warning that it threatens the fabric of public trust and democratic governance.

“At this point, this has gone far beyond criminal defamation. It is an affront to the principle that truth must precede judgment,” he said.

Ella called for accountability and restraint in public discourse, adding that the integrity of institutions could not be sacrificed on the altar of political sensationalism.

He said Akpoti-Uduaghan has yet to provide material evidence to support her allegation of assassination.