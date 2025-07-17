Prevail on Sani Musa to vie for APC chairman seat - Group urges Tinubu, Akpabio

A frontline political advocacy group under the aegis of the APC Youth Solidarity Network for Progressive Change has appealed to President Bola Tinubu and Senate President Godswill Akpabio to urge Senator Mohammed Sani Musa to contest for the position of National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a statement signed by its National President, Gideon Oche, on Thursday, July 17, the group warned that the ruling party can't afford to take chances ahead of the 2027 general elections.

It described Senator Musa as a bridge between generations, an institutional thinker, and a strategic mind whose leadership would be pivotal in rebuilding and repositioning the party for electoral success.

The statement emphasised that the party’s continued dominance in Nigerian politics will depend not only on its policies but also on the strength and foresight of its internal leadership.

The APC youth group argued that the choice of national chairman must be informed by competence, party-building capacity, and an understanding of Nigeria’s complex political architecture.

“We are making this patriotic call with the deepest sense of urgency. Senator Sani Musa is not just a ranking senator; he is a party man with deep institutional memory, strong political values, and a clear understanding of how to navigate the future. He combines the idealism of the younger generation with the wisdom and restraint of elder statesmen,” Oche said.

Group urges Tinubu and Akpabio to unify APC

The group said Tinubu and Senate Akpabio, as leaders of the party, must play a unifying role in steering the APC towards a credible internal succession process that will inspire confidence ahead of the next elections.

“2027 is not as far away as it seems. The next National Chairman of the APC will either lead this party into a new era of strategic coherence or preside over its decline. We believe Senator Mohammed Sani Musa is the kind of figure who can inspire cohesion, renew confidence in the party, and restore credibility to the APC’s national secretariat,” the statement read.

Oche further noted that Senator Musa’s track record in the Senate, particularly as chairman of key committees on finance, electoral reform, and technology, has shown his capacity to lead with foresight and pragmatism.

He described the senator as a “seasoned politician and leader” whose background in public service and governance places him in a unique position to refocus the APC from within.

“In a time when political parties around the world are being tested for their relevance, the APC must not wait to be forced into crisis. It must take proactive steps to install a leadership that can inspire trust both within and beyond its membership. Senator Musa represents that quiet strength, that intelligent discipline, that deliberate vision the APC needs at this time,” the group said.

The statement warned against allowing political patronage or elite compromise to dictate the party's future, stating that the selection of the next National Chairman must be based on merit, historical understanding, and national projection.

“We cannot approach 2027 with business as usual. We need a party leader who understands the stakes—who is respected in both the North and South, who is accessible to young people and the political establishment alike. Senator Musa is that person,” Oche insisted.

The group concluded by reiterating its call on President Tinubu and Senate President Akpabio to “kindly but firmly” encourage Senator Sani Musa to offer himself for national service through the position of National Chairman, saying history will judge their roles in shaping the party’s future.