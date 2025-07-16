The North Central APC Accord, a key political advocacy group within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has thrown its weight behind Senator Mohammed Sani Musa for the position of national chairman, following the resignation of Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje.

In a statement jointly signed by its President, Rev. Matthias Ikani, and Secretary General, Ambassador Moses Audu, the group described Senator Musa as “the most credible and unifying option” to lead the APC at a critical juncture in its evolution. They called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the party leadership to zone the position to the North Central, citing the need for fairness, unity, and internal stability.

“We make this call not on the basis of mere sentiment, but from a long-standing conviction that Senator Sani Musa represents the future of progressive leadership in our party. He is calm, visionary, tested and trusted. In a time when our party needs internal healing and national balance, Senator Musa is the bridge between legacy and future,” the statement read.

The group emphasised the North Central’s unwavering support for the APC since its formation in 2013, noting that despite consistent electoral contributions, the zone has yet to produce a substantive national chairman.

“This is a matter of equity and justice. Our region has played its part in building and sustaining this party from the days of the CPC-ACN merger. Yet, the North Central has never produced a substantive national chairman. Now that a vacancy has emerged, it is both timely and just that we are given the opportunity to lead — and Senator Musa is best positioned to take up that mantle,” it stated.

Senator Musa, who currently represents Niger East in the Senate and chairs the Senate Committee on Finance, is widely respected within the party and legislative circles for his competence and integrity.

“He has no baggage, no history of factionalism, and no record of backroom deals that damage public trust. We have watched Senator Musa closely — in his constituency, on the floor of the Senate, and within the party. He exudes discipline, strategic thinking, and humility. These are the qualities our party needs at the center right now,” the group added.

APC group warns against imposition

Senator Sani Musa

Warning against the imposition of a chairman from outside the zone or one lacking grassroots credibility, the group cautioned that such a move could deepen internal rifts and weaken public confidence ahead of the 2027 elections.

“Our democracy is maturing, and the APC must reflect that maturity. Leadership cannot be reduced to reward systems or political survival tactics. It must reflect balance, inclusion, and merit. Senator Musa represents a safe pair of hands, someone who will not alienate key blocs, and who understands the national character of our party,” they stressed.

The group urged President Tinubu to uphold the principles of inclusion and internal democracy, values he once championed as a national leader of the APC.

“The President has a historic opportunity here to reinforce the unity of the party by supporting a process that is inclusive and consultative. We know the kind of legacy Mr. President wants to leave behind. Supporting Senator Musa as national chairman is a firm step in that direction,” the statement noted.

Calling for broad-based support across the six geopolitical zones, the North Central APC Accord emphasised the need to “restore integrity, loyalty and inclusiveness to the leadership of the party.” It warned against a return to “divisive politicking and elite capture.”

“We are not asking for a handout. We are demanding what is right — for the North Central, and for the APC. We do not want a party driven by the whims of a few; we want a party led by visionaries who will secure its future,” it concluded.