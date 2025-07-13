APC loses councilorship seat in Yaba as ex-member wins for PDP

In a surprising twist during the Lagos LG elections, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has clinched a lone councillorship seat, breaking the All Progressives Congress’ (APC) clean sweep.

Babatunde Dosunmu, the PDP candidate and former APC member, won Ward D in Yaba LCDA, defeating his old party in what many are calling a symbolic upset.

Tensions briefly flared in the area on Saturday as party loyalists clashed, but police quickly restored order, allowing voting to continue.

Of the 376 councillorship positions contested across Lagos, PDP’s win in Yaba is the only confirmed opposition victory so far, a small but significant dent in the APC’s dominance of the state.

Meanwhile, Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, who voted in Surulere, described the election as peaceful and orderly but lamented the low turnout.

“So far, I have seen peace, quiet, and free and fair elections,” Gbajabiamila said.

“A little bit disappointed about the turnout, which is where we need to work on. Perhaps people don’t fully understand the importance of local government elections, which in many ways are more impactful than others.”