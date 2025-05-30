Police escort, not bandits, killed my sister - Taraba Gov demands justice

Taraba State Governor, Agbu Kefas, has revealed the circumstances leading to the tragic death of his sister, Atsi Kefas.

Atsi was murdered in cold blood last year, with initial reports claiming bandits along the Wukari-Chinkai Road killed her.

But, speaking with journalists in Jalingo, the state capital, Kefas said investigations have shown that his sister was fatally shot by a police officer escort assigned to his mother.

The incident occurred when the deceased was reportedly travelling alongside her mother from Jalingo to Abuja in 2024.

“Life is very precious to me. You can’t just end someone’s life and think God will be happy with you. My younger sister was shot and killed by a police escort who was inside the same bus with her," the Governor said on Friday, May 30, 2025.

“Investigation revealed that my sister Atsi was shot at close range. The policeman is still under investigation so that justice should prevail,” he said.

Governor demands justice for his sister

Kefas also disclosed that firearm pellets were found in Atsi’s body during surgery before she eventually died from the injuries.

The revelation contrasted the earlier public assumptions that bandits had attacked the vehicle conveying the Governor's mother and sister during a kidnapping attempt.

While demanding justice for his deceased sister, the Governor addressed the recent violent attack in the Karim-Lamido Local Government Area.

During the briefing, Kefas also observed a minute of silence in memory of his sister and the 50 people who were reportedly killed in Karim-Lamido.

He condemned the surge in violence in parts of the state, urging residents to choose peace and unity over conflict.