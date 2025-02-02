Normalcy returns to FCT community after police accidentally shot resident dead

Normalcy has returned to Kuje Area Council of the FCT after a violent clash on Friday that claimed one life through suspected accidental discharge by police personnel.

A correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) who visited the area on Saturday reports that residents were seen going about their businesses.

Some residents who spoke to NAN said the clash erupted at about 7 pm around the Tipper Garage area of Kuje after an argument between two men.

An eyewitness, Mr Bulus Ayuba, said the two men's argument started when they left a supermarket in the area.

He said the police officer attached to the supermarket stepped in to resolve the issue when the argument became tense.

Ayuba said all efforts made by the police officer yielded no result as the argument continued to attract crowds.

“When the crowd was much, and the police officer became helpless, he attempted to shoot into the air to disperse the crowd.

“Unfortunately, somebody in the crowd touched the gu,n and that was how he missed it and shot someone in the head,” he said.

Mr Philip Adeyeye, another eyewitness, said that shortly after the victim was taken away, the entire area became rowdy, with youths protesting.

Adeyeye said the angry youths razed down a vehicle parked at the premises of the supermarket.

He said the military intervention and additional deployment of police personnel were necessary to bring the situation under control.

When contacted, the Commissioner of Police in charge of the FCT, Mr Olatunji Disu, said the command was aware of the incident.