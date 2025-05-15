Gov Mohammed confirms 60 bandits killed in recent Bauchi attack

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has confirmed that over 60 bandits lost their lives during the recent attack on Mansur Village in Alkaleri Local Government Area.

On May 4, 2025, bandits ambushed a combined team of professional hunters from Duguri and Gwana District, who were on a routine patrol along Duguri, Mansur, and the Dajin Madam forest bordering Bauchi and Plateau State.

Several vigilante members were reportedly killed in the ensuing encounter, and bandits also suffered casualties.

Speaking during a condolence visit to the affected village on Thursday, May 15, 2025, Governor Mohammed confirmed that 60 bandits were killed in the incident.

He also disclosed that 21 people from the community lost their lives in the bandits’ attack, including 13 vigilante members and 10 civilians.

He noted that the incident was a serious security challenge but said the attackers also left with heavy casualties due to the bravery of the combined local security forces.

“As they inflicted serious loss on us, over 60 of them died too in the fierce battle. So the loss is not only that our people have been killed. Our security forces also decimated over 60 of them. This shows the chivalry and courage of our people. Despite their superior firepower, we were able to contain them through these young and able-bodied vigilantes and security agencies,” he stated.

Mohammed pledges more vigilante recruitment

The Governor, who extended his condolences on behalf of the state and the Federal Government, said he's working closely with the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) to prevent future attacks.

“We are here on behalf of the government to commiserate with this community, especially the communities of Alkaleri, Gwana, Duguri, Yelwan Duguri, and parts of Bauchi Local Government.

“I want to convey to you the commiseration of the Federal Government, especially the Office of the National Security Adviser. We are going to get a lot of assistance to enable you to work with strength and encouragement,” he said.

Mohammed announced a financial package to support the victims’ families, which includes ₦5 million for each of the families of the deceased vigilantes and ₦3 million for the families of the civilians.

In addition, ₦20 million will be provided to support logistics for vigilante operations in the area.

He also discloses plans to recruit an additional 2,100 vigilantes across the state before the end of the year, starting with 300 to 500 personnel from the most affected communities.

The Governor explained that the recruits would be placed under a structured minimum wage scheme and trained by security agencies to ensure discipline and prevent extrajudicial actions.

He called on traditional leaders to help fish out informants who may compromise security efforts in their domains, assuring residents that the government is taking decisive action.