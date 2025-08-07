The 2027 presidential aspirant, Peter Obi, says individuals who have been fortunate to serve in government have contributed to the erosion of strong political parties with principles.

Obi made this known while speaking during the public presentation of two books authored by Ike Abonyi, a veteran journalist.

The books are titled: ‘The Bubbles of Nigeria’s Democracy: The Musings of a Nigerian Journalist’, and ‘Wadata Wonders: Memoirs of a Partisan Journalist’.

According to the Labour Party presidential flag-bearer in 2023, Nigeria must focus on building political parties that are law-abiding and more powerful than governments.

ADVERTISEMENT

He stressed that the country needs political parties that are structured, organised, and capable of existing beyond individual ambitions.

The former Anambra State Governor added that many public officeholders have contributed to the collapse of parties by manipulating the internal processes.

“We are working hard to build that new Nigeria where we are going to have political parties that will outlive us, that is organised, that will be bigger than the government,” Obi stated.

“Because, as it is narrated here, we now have a situation where those of us who are opportune to be in government have helped to ruin the parties.

“Let’s hope that one day, we will have parties that are bigger than government, that will run the way parties are run in other nations of the world and will be law-abiding.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He lauded writers and journalists documenting Nigeria's political journey and called on more professionals to share their insights with the public.

Lingering crises over leadership and control have rocked Obi's party and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) since the 2023 election concluded, with litigations filed by certain interests deepening internal divisions ahead of the 2027 polls.