Abduljabbar Rufai, a two-time member of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council, has said securing the return of former Anambra State Governor Peter Obi to the fold could be the game-changer for the party in the 2027 presidential election.

Rufai disclosed this while confirming that the PDP is in active talks with Obi to bring him back to the party ahead of the next elections.

Speaking with journalists in Abuja on Wednesday, July 30, 2025, Rufai explained that the move is part of a wider strategy deployed by the PDP to unite its members and strengthen its base against the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Recall that Obi left the PDP in 2022 to join the Labour Party, the platform on which he contested the 2023 presidential election.

However, the former Anambra Governor has recently declared his support for the coalition-backed African Democratic Congress (ADC), raising questions over his future in the crisis-stricken Labour Party.

Meanwhile, Rufai said Obi's possible return will be a strategic move that could burnish the PDP's chances, especially in the Southeast and South-South regions where he enjoys strong support.

“Leaders of the PDP recently visited Peter Obi, and we believe his return to the PDP, a party he once called home, would be highly strategic and impactful.

“Looking at the 2023 polls, it’s clear that Peter Obi garnered the majority of his votes from the Southeast, which has traditionally been a stronghold of the PDP. If we can bring him back, it would be a game-changer for the party and a boost to our electoral prospects,” he said.

Rufai admits internal crisis in PDP

Peter Obi

The PDP chieftain also admitted that his party is troubled by a lingering internal crisis but expressed confidence that differences can be resolved.

“We are now 16 or 17 months away from the general election, and before the end of this year, Insha’Allah, we aim to reconcile with every aggrieved member of the party. Efforts are being made to align the party and appease those with grievances,” he said.

He further highlighted the PDP's strong national presence and track record, contrasting it with the APC’s alleged weaknesses.

“The PDP, as the most structured party in Nigeria since 1999, and arguably in West Africa, has a legacy, history, and presence in every local government, ward, and state across the country.

“This cannot be said for the APC or any other political party. We remain hopeful as we approach the November 2025 convention, where we will elect a new National Working Committee to steer the party towards victory in the 2027 elections,” he said.

Rufai highlights tension in the APC

President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima.

The PDP chieftain also pointed out the internal tensions in the APC, especially the ongoing speculations that President Bola Tinubu might drop Vice President Kashim Shettima as his running mate in 2027.

He warned that the APC may lose massive support in the Northeast if it proceeds with the alleged plan.

“President Tinubu is undoubtedly a strategic politician, but there are speculations that he might replace Shettima. If he does, he risks losing the entire Northeast.