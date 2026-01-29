Omah Lay Teases ‘Don’t Love Me’ as the Clarity Of Mind Era Approaches

Fresh off a Grammy nod, Omah Lay has teased a new single ahead of his sophomore album.

Nigerian Afrobeats star Omah Lay is officially ramping up the energy for his next chapter. The singer just dropped a teaser for his latest track, “Don’t Love Me,” the second single from his highly anticipated sophomore album, Clarity Of Mind. This comes on the heels of ‘Waist,’ which set the tone when it dropped last November.

Taking to X today, the Grammy nominee shared a 76-second black-and-white clip that captures his signature mood. Set in the plush backseat of a Rolls-Royce, the video shows Omah Lay puffing on a cigarette and munching popcorn next to a mystery woman. The lyrics of the track produced by Tempoe, lean into that familiar Purple energy: emotional detachment wrapped in a high-end lifestyle. It’s clear that with Clarity Of Mind, he’s sticking to the deep, introspective sound that his fans live for, popularly dubbed ‘Afro-depression’.

The Internet Reacts

The teaser immediately set X (formerly Twitter) on fire. In less than an hour, the post racked up over 5,000 likes and hundreds of replies. For a fanbase that has been hungry for a new project, this snippet was exactly the fuel they needed.

Check out some reactions on X below:

“Shawty say she wan fix up her nail, I pay for she and her friends, I just wan get in their pants”



You just dey preech wetin I dey use my life do pic.twitter.com/3AvhfrGV7m — Beri🌚 (@beri_grizou) January 29, 2026

I need this song to complete my healing process 😩💜😭 — Yimiká (@0xSt3ppa) January 29, 2026

See gbedu.. Lover boy don turn cold 💔🥀 pic.twitter.com/o6cYvql9vs — Emeka Okeh (@Emekaokehh) January 29, 2026

This snippet already feels like a masterpiece 😭🙌🏾 My mentor forever, you keep guiding us through the vibes. ‘Don’t Love Me’ gon' heal plenty souls. Can't wait, 👑🕊️🔥 — BB LONA (@BADBOYLONA) January 29, 2026

Shawty say she won fix up her nails, I paid for both she and her friend, I just wanna get in their pants

Damn!!!!🔥🔥😭😭

The real omah lay🔥🔥🔥 — Protocol (@protocol_DO) January 29, 2026

From Pandemic Prodigy to Global Powerhouse

Omah Lay | Instagram

It’s easy to forget that Stanley Omah Didia, known to the world as Omah Lay, only burst onto the scene in 2019. In just a few years, he has built a massive catalogue that blends Afrobeats, R&B, and trap into something entirely his own.

His early EPs, Get Layd and What Have We Done, basically soundtracked the 2020 lockdown. ‘Bad Influence’ became the most-streamed Nigerian song on Apple Music that year while hits like ‘Lo Lo’ and ‘You’ garnered millions of streams globally, launching his career during the COVID-19 era. ‘Godly’ also hit No. 1 and stayed there. By the time he dropped his debut album, Boy Alone, in 2022, he wasn't just a local hero; he became a global export.

Omah Lay

Boy Alone was a slow-burn masterpiece. While it didn't rely on cheap viral gimmicks, it dominated the long game. The hit single ‘Soso’ became a cultural anthem, and by early 2025, the album had secured a Gold certification in France and a Silver in the UK. On Spotify, the deluxe version has cleared a staggering 1.2 billion streams, making it one of the most successful Nigerian projects in history. Notably, the album received immense critical acclaim for its introspective lyrics.

The High Stakes of Clarity Of Mind

Expectations for ‘Don’t Love Me’ are through the roof because Omah Lay is currently on a career high. 2025 was a massive year for him, headlined by his collaboration with Davido on ‘With You’, the smash hit that finally landed him his first-ever Grammy nomination.