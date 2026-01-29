Celebrating 10 Years of ANTI: 15 Lyrics That Defined an Era

A decade of a masterpiece. We round up the 15 most iconic Rihanna ANTI lyrics that still dominate our playlists and captions in 2026.

When "ANTI" arrived in January 2016, little did we know that the album for the decade had dropped. Ten years later, and it still continues to hold weight.

This was the moment Rihanna stopped performing pop stardom and leaned fully into authorship. "ANTI" was more to do with control, vulnerability, boredom, desire, anger, and detachment, often within the same song, and the lyrics reflected that shift. They weren’t all built to be quotable in the traditional sense, yet they became some of the most recycled, reinterpreted lines of her career.

Here are 15 "ANTI" lyrics we keep returning to, grouped by mood, because this album has always been about the emotional state of mind.

The Savage, Main-Character Energy Lines

“Didn’t they tell you that I was a savage? Fk your white horse and a carriage.” (Needed Me)

This remains the album’s most quoted line for a reason. Rihanna deconstructs the fairytale trope, choosing her own power over a knight in shining armour. It remains the ultimate caption for anyone reclaiming their independence.

“I got to do things my own way, darling. Will you ever let me? Will you ever respect me?” (Consideration ft SZA)

What sounds casual is actually a boundary being drawn. As the opening line of the album, this set the tone for the "ANTI" era. It’s a plea for creative freedom that is relatable to anyone tired of playing by someone else's rules.

"Let me cover your sh*t in glitter, I can make it gold. (Consideration ft. SZA)

One of the most underrated flexes on the album. It speaks to Rihanna’s "Midas touch" (her ability to make money or achieve success in every endeavour).

“You know I got the sauce… you know I’m saucy.” (Sex With Me)

Short, unserious, and effective, which is undeniably Rihanna. This line became the blueprint for the sauce era of the late 2010s.

“Stay up off my Instagram, pure temptation.” (Sex With Me)

A very 2016 lyric that somehow aged well. It's best when you want to show off your confidence in your appearance.

The Vulnerable and Moody Core

“Must be love on the brain that’s got me feeling this way.” (Love on the Brain)

You know, I really love this song for how raw and captivating it is. It’s like knowing something is bad for you doesn’t stop it from feeling real. The ultimate excuse for acting out of character for love. It’s the go-to quote for anyone currently lost in their feelings.

“It beats me black and blue, but it fks me so good.” (Love on the Brain)

Still one of the album’s most uncomfortable moments. Perhaps her most soul-baring vocal performance. This lyric explores the addictive, often painful nature of toxic love that I’m sure Rihanna is all too familiar with.

“Man, fk your pride. Just take it on back, boy.” (Kiss It Better)

A late-night argument compressed into a sentence. We’ve all been there: that moment where pride becomes the only thing standing between two people.

“I’d rather be smoking weed whenever we breathe.” (James Joint)

"ANTI" excelled at interlude moments. This line captures the hazy, carefree nature that defined the album’s more experimental side.

“I know you need to get done, done, done, done.” (Work)

Often overlooked because of the chorus, this line touches on the exhaustion of trying to make a relationship work while the world demands your labour.

The Hidden Gems & Lyrical Deep Cuts

"There ain't nothing here for me anymore, but I don't wanna be alone." (Desperado)

This one captures the outlaw spirit of the album. It’s about the fear of stagnation vs. the fear of isolation, which you can agree is a heavy theme wrapped in a mid-tempo groove.

“I sometimes fear that I am misunderstood.” (Goodnight Gotham / Braille Poetry)

While it’s technically not on the album, any Rihanna fan will recognise this line from the poem in the physical art. I like it because it’s a rare look into the mind of a woman who is the most famous person in the room, but still feels unseen.

“New person, same old mistakes.” (Same Ol’ Mistakes)

Borrowed from Tame Impala, but recontextualised perfectly. It’s a haunting acknowledgement that even when we change our surroundings, we often carry our patterns with us.

"And, babe, I'm fist-fighting with fire just to get close to you." (Love on the Brain)

The imagery here is violent and beautiful. It perfectly describes the vibe of her many high-stakes romance.

“You’re the only one who needed saving.” (Close to You)

The album ends on this devastating note. It’s the moment her perceived saviour complex dies, and she realises the other person was the problem all along.

The Impact that is "ANTI"

Ten years on, "ANTI" remains a reference point for a lot of artists. Its influence shows up in modern R&B, alternative pop, and dark pop, where emotional ambiguity has become more common.

