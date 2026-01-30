Advertisement

"No Pepsi, No Detty December” - Industry Leaders Explain How the Brand Took Over December

Pulse Mix
Pulse Mix 13:05 - 30 January 2026
From early concert sponsorships to backing DJs, festivals and emerging platforms, the brand embedded itself long before December became a global export.
Advertisement

If Detty December has a backbone, many industry leaders believe it is Pepsi.

As the new year sets in and normal life slowly resumes, industry voices are looking back with clarity. Across music, media, nightlife and live entertainment, one sentiment continues to surface. No brand has shaped Nigeria’s December culture with the depth and consistency of Pepsi.

Advertisement

“Without Pepsi, we wouldn’t have Detty December in the manner that we know it now,” says music journalist Joey Akan. Every December, there is always a Pepsi activation. There is always a Pepsi angle.”

Pepsi’s influence cuts across generations of entertainment culture.

From early concert sponsorships to backing DJs, festivals and emerging platforms, the brand embedded itself long before December became a global export.

Ayo Animashaun, founder of Hip TV and The Headies, recalls the early days. “When the industry was emerging, Pepsi was one of the brands that supported us by way of endorsement. Pepsi held the hands of many practitioners through the journey.”

Advertisement

That support extended beyond artists. DJs who were often overlooked in brand conversations, found a consistent ally in Pepsi. “They were the first people who recognised DJs as a brand,” Joey Akan notes, referencing ambassadors like DJ Obi, DJ Cuppy, DJ Xclusive, DJ Spinall and most recently DJ YK Mule.

For event founders, the impact was tangible. Mainland Block Party founder Tobi Mohammed credits Pepsi with helping build an entire ecosystem. “There was a major Mainland event that Pepsi saved. Those funds did not just pay for a party.  They helped build a business.”

As Nigerian music and nightlife continue to evolve from concerts to block parties to raves, Pepsi has moved with the culture. “Every time the culture shifts, Pepsi shifts with it,” Joey Akan explains. “That’s why they’ve stayed ahead of the game.”

In a season where many brands now scramble for relevance, industry insiders agree: Pepsi didn’t chase Detty December. It built it.

#FeaturedPost

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Paddy Adenuga almost acquired Chevron at age 29
Business
31.01.2018
Paddy Adenuga almost acquired Chevron at age 29
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Nigeria
10 Songs You Should Check Out This Week Featuring Omah Lay, CKay, and Cupid SZN
Music
30.01.2026
10 Songs You Should Check Out This Week Featuring Omah Lay, CKay, and Cupid SZN
Osas Okonyon Leads EVI, a Female-Led Afrobeats Musical Hitting Cinemas in March
Entertainment
30.01.2026
Osas Okonyon Leads EVI, a Female-Led Afrobeats Musical Hitting Cinemas in March
"No Pepsi, No Detty December” - Industry Leaders Explain How the Brand Took Over December
Business
30.01.2026
"No Pepsi, No Detty December” - Industry Leaders Explain How the Brand Took Over December
Google Photos Now Lets You Use AI Tool To Convert Photos Into Short Videos
Technology
30.01.2026
Google Photos Now Lets You Use AI Tool To Convert Photos Into Short Videos
Celebrating 10 Years of ANTI: 15 Lyrics That Defined an Era
Music
29.01.2026
Celebrating 10 Years of ANTI: 15 Lyrics That Defined an Era
Omah Lay Teases ‘Don’t Love Me’ as the Clarity Of Mind Era Approaches
Music
29.01.2026
Omah Lay Teases ‘Don’t Love Me’ as the Clarity Of Mind Era Approaches