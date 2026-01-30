"No Pepsi, No Detty December” - Industry Leaders Explain How the Brand Took Over December

From early concert sponsorships to backing DJs, festivals and emerging platforms, the brand embedded itself long before December became a global export.

If Detty December has a backbone, many industry leaders believe it is Pepsi. As the new year sets in and normal life slowly resumes, industry voices are looking back with clarity. Across music, media, nightlife and live entertainment, one sentiment continues to surface. No brand has shaped Nigeria’s December culture with the depth and consistency of Pepsi.

“Without Pepsi, we wouldn’t have Detty December in the manner that we know it now,” says music journalist Joey Akan. Every December, there is always a Pepsi activation. There is always a Pepsi angle.” Pepsi’s influence cuts across generations of entertainment culture.

From early concert sponsorships to backing DJs, festivals and emerging platforms, the brand embedded itself long before December became a global export. Ayo Animashaun, founder of Hip TV and The Headies, recalls the early days. “When the industry was emerging, Pepsi was one of the brands that supported us by way of endorsement. Pepsi held the hands of many practitioners through the journey.”

That support extended beyond artists. DJs who were often overlooked in brand conversations, found a consistent ally in Pepsi. “They were the first people who recognised DJs as a brand,” Joey Akan notes, referencing ambassadors like DJ Obi, DJ Cuppy, DJ Xclusive, DJ Spinall and most recently DJ YK Mule. For event founders, the impact was tangible. Mainland Block Party founder Tobi Mohammed credits Pepsi with helping build an entire ecosystem. “There was a major Mainland event that Pepsi saved. Those funds did not just pay for a party. They helped build a business.”