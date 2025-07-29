‘Tinubu is not doing well’ – APC chieftain Moniedafe says there is fire on the mountain

Dr. Sunny Moniedafe, a former Deputy National Chairman (North) aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC), speaking on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Tuesday, July 29th, 2025, expressed dissatisfaction in the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

“I’m sorry to say this, President Tinubu is not doing well.” Moniedafe started the interview by warning that the ruling party is in danger of collapse, noting, “I think we are heading for the rocks.”

He attributed the crisis to deep divisions among legacy party blocs which includes; ANPP, CPC, and ACN, while also criticising the fact that those alliances still dominate internal politics nearly a decade after the APC’s formation.

“We should have outgrown those things by now,” he said, adding: “Everyone wants to protect their interest.”

Moniedafe rebuked the administration’s silence on internal policy issues. “They do not even know what to talk about,” he lamented, describing many APC stakeholders as disconnected from governance realities.

He asserted that President Tinubu has deliberately isolated himself out of fear of criticism, especially from respected party elders. “Tinubu didn’t call us because he knows we won’t support some of his actions.”

Delving into governance failures, Moniedafe also condemned the government’s removal of fuel subsidies, arguing it had stoked inflation and hardship.

He pointed to growing unrest in Rivers State, asserting that “no elected president has the right to remove an elected governor. There is fire on the mountain.”

Perhaps most striking was his dispute over Tinubu’s early focus on amassing support for a second presidential term. “I have never heard, seen or read about someone looking for a second term from the first day he was sworn in,” he said, framing it as premature and tone-deaf especially as the country is in a time of crisis.

He called for a formal body of elders to act as the conscience of the APC and provide accountability; an initiative he said was neglected by the current leadership.