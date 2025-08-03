PDP has become an empty house - NNPP

Hashim Dungurawa, Chairman of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) Kano State Chapter, has declared that fellow opposition, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has become a shadow of its former self following the mass exodus of members.

Dungurawa referenced the defections of prominent stakeholders to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and coalition-backed African Democratic Congress (ADC) as proof that the PDP has become an empty house.

He faulted the party's leadership for allowing its presidential and vice presidential candidates in the last election to defect to other parties.

The NNPP chieftain made this known while speaking with journalists in Kano on Saturday, August 2, 2025.

“How can a serious party allow its own presidential candidate to leave the party? It means the party is not in place.

“And how can the party also allow its own vice presidential candidate to go to another party again? Are you not aware that Okowa has joined APC now, while Atiku is in ADC?," Dungurawa asked.

He asserted that PDP's collapse is now visible with the defection of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, and his running mate in 2023, Ifeanyi Okowa, among others.

He said NNPP remains the only functional party in Kano, with PDP out of existence and APC severely depleted in the state.

“There is no PDP in Kano State. Even to see an APC person in Kano is difficult. There’s only one party in Kano State.

“We have NNPP as a party and we have Kwankwasiyya as an organisation where people are trooping into,” he stated.

NNPP questions PDP's claim of bouncing back

Addressing claims by the PDP that it's putting its house in order to stage a comeback and become a formidable force, Dungurawa insisted that the party has lost relevance, especially in the North-West state.

“So, they (PDP) are bouncing to go out of the field. They are nowhere to be found. By physical, by analysis, by the personalities they put in place as the leaders of the party. It tells you they are not ready to come back to Kano and even in Nigeria as a party.

“Because if you could remember, some two years back, I remained the Vice Chairman of the party here in Kano State, Kano North. And by inclination, I happen to be the Principal Officer of the party. And whatever decision is taken, either in the state or in the national, we must be around because the city will acquire it.

“Till then, I understand that PDP will not go anywhere. Because leadership, they are not out for victory but for victimisation. They are out for witch-hunting. They are out for mischief. They are out for sycophancy.

“Nobody is doing PDP for its success. That is why we look at them and say, are they the people that are going to manage the party?

“And the issue of ADC, that is enough to tell you that PDP is not organized. It’s not in place. I think the Atiku you just mentioned now who joined the ADC is from the PDP.

“So, if you want to mention PDP structure or people that are influential in PDP, who are they? You will start with the presidential candidate.

“Atiku, he is no longer there. His vice, Okowa is no longer there. Even the people that conducted the primaries before the 2023 general election, Amaechi, is now in ADC.

“Wike is there. He is now partly in PDP, partly in APC. This is to tell you that they are now left with empty house.