Pay #EndSARS protesters ₦10m for rights violation - Court orders Police

A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has ordered the Inspector-General of Police and the Lagos State Commissioner of Police to pay a compensation of ₦10 million as damages for violating the fundamental rights of the individuals.

Delivering judgement on Thursday, July 24, 2025, Justice Musa Kakaki held that the protesters, who had gathered at the Lekki tollgate on October 20, 2024, to commemorate the fourth anniversary of the #EndSARS demonstrations, were unjustly harassed and their constitutional rights were trampled upon.

Officers of the Lagos Command arrested no fewer than 20 demonstrators, including Hassan Taiwo Soweto, Uadiale Kingsley, Ilesanmi Kehinde, Osopale Adeseye, Olamilekan Sanusi, and Miss Osugba Blessing, among others.

They were detained in a police van for several hours before being released without charge.

The judge ruled that while law enforcement agencies hold constitutional powers to maintain order, such authority must be exercised within the democratic norms and the rule of law.

Twenty-two individuals filed the fundamental rights enforcement action suit alongside three civic organisations: the Education Rights Campaign, the Take It Back Movement, and the Committee for the Defence of Human Rights.

Other respondents in the suit are the chairman of the Lagos State task force, the governor of Lagos State, and the attorney-general of Lagos State.