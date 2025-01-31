Obi defends Obidients, tackles Bisi Akande over 'insulting' #EndSARS claim

Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential torchbearer in the 2023 election, has tackled a former Osun State Governor, Chief Bisi Akande, over the latter's recent comment on the #EndSARS protests that rocked the country in 2020.

In an interview that has gone viral, Akande claimed that the nationwide demonstrations against the brutality of a now-defunct police department, SARS, were orchestrated by the 'Obidients' (Obi's supporters' nickname) to stop Bola Tinubu from becoming president.

He stressed that the protests were not just spontaneous outcries but a product of deeper political motives to set a booby trap for the former Lagos State Governor.

“The Obidients were behind the #EndSARS. It was manufactured in America and brought in just to stop him (Tinubu). I said the Obidients; I didn’t say Obi.

“They came from America to do the #EndSARS and later became a movement to form a party. They couldn’t form a party. It was well planned and organised with a lot of money from America,” the octogenarian asserted.

Obi debunks Akande's claim

However, Obi, alongside his support group, Obidient Movement, described Akande's remarks as insensitive to the memory of #EndSARS victims and an attempt to rewrite history.

In an interview with Punch, Obi’s media aide, Umar Ibrahim, stressed that Akande’s narrative on the issue was misleading and insensitive to those killed during the protest.

“The allegations are not only misleading but also divisive. It is unfortunate Akande would suggest that the Obidient Movement was behind the #EndSARS protests.

“It's even more astonishing that he would imply it was orchestrated to prevent a particular individual from becoming President,” he said.

The Labour Party chieftain maintained that the movement was a grassroots phenomenon that sprouted organically and was fueled by the passion and dedication of Nigerians who were determined to create a better future for the country.

He further stated that the movement transcended politics and was focused on promoting good governance, accountability, and inclusive development.

According to Obi, the #EndSARS demonstrations were a spontaneous response to the widespread discontent and frustration among Nigerian youth regarding issues of police brutality, corruption, and economic inequality.

“It’s a testament to the resilience and determination of our young people, who are demanding a more just and equitable society.

“To conflate these two distinct phenomena is not only inaccurate but also unfair to the millions of Nigerians who are genuinely committed to creating positive change,” he stated.