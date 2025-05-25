Gov Otti faces backlash over alleged ₦800bn spending

As Governor Alex Otti approaches the second anniversary of his administration in Abia State, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has issued a strong call for transparency and financial accountability, accusing the government of operating under a veil of secrecy.

In a statement released Sunday, May 25, by Mazi Eric Ikwuagwu, the PDP’s Publicity Secretary in Abia State, the party alleged that Otti’s government has failed to disclose the cost of major infrastructure projects and details of Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) since taking office.

"Those who hailed transparency yesterday have become masters of concealment today," Ikwuagwu said.

He cited respected critics such as Scotland-based engineer Eke O. Ako and former Abia Finance Commissioner Chief Obinna Oriaku—figures once praised by Otti’s political allies for their outspoken views under the previous administration, but now allegedly targeted for similar scrutiny of the current government.

“Engr. Ako was once celebrated as a beacon of integrity. Today, the same people call him a PDP agent simply because he’s asking the same hard questions,” said Ikwuagwu.

The PDP's statement highlighted alleged financial irregularities amounting to ₦800 billion within 23 months, referencing figures from the government’s own budget performance reports.

Among the claims: ₦6.5 billion for recreational facilities, ₦10 billion for capacity building, ₦54 billion for non-existent school renovations, and ₦36.5 billion for a 5.7km stretch of Port Harcourt Road—an amount the PDP claims makes it the most expensive road project in Africa.

“Instead of addressing these concerns, the Otti administration resorts to character assassination. There’s been no official rebuttal to these serious allegations,” said Ikwuagwu.

The PDP called for full disclosure and independent verification of project costs and financial records, insisting that “discerning minds” will not be distracted by propaganda.