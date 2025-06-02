APC slams Alex Otti’s govt, labels it ‘one-man show’

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia State has accused Governor Alex Otti of running a “one-man show” characterised by propaganda and a lack of transparency, even as the party pledged to restore accountability and good governance in the state.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Renewed Hope Partners, a support group mobilising for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s re-election in 2027, Abia APC Chairman, Dr. Kingsley C. Ononogbu, criticised the Otti administration for neglecting proper governance structures.

“When we read and listen to social media hype and praises regarding the state of Abia, one often wonders if it is the same Abia State that we live in.

“Abia State today is nothing but a one-man show anchored on a very well-oiled propaganda machinery. Accountability is long gone. Checks and balances are nonexistent while conflict of interest is now a norm,” Ononogbu said.

Allegations against Otti

He accused Governor Otti of converting the newly built government house into a luxury facility while allegedly operating state affairs from his private residence.

“A government where the governor operates as the chief executive, chief accountant and the auditor. The style of collation, scrutiny, and award of the contracts falls below acceptable standards,” Ononogbu added.

The APC chairman urged members to mobilise at the grassroots to counter what he described as “sugar-coated lies” from the opposition.

He emphasised that the Renewed Hope Partners must align with the party’s strategy to win both at the federal level and in Abia State in 2027.

“I urge all APC members in Abia State who for one reason or the other have been staying away from party activities to come back home,” he said, citing ongoing reconciliation efforts led by President Tinubu.