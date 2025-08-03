Former Labour Party presidential flag-bearer, Peter Obi, was among prominent Nigerians who attended the burial of Justice Emmanuel Nri Ezedi, a former Chief Judge of Anambra State, who rescinded his impeachment by the state House of Assembly.

On November 3, 2006, the Anambra State Assembly, led by then-Speaker Mike Balonwu, impeached Obi, but Ezedi squashed the decision before the Supreme Court later settled the matter.

Meanwhile, Obi joined the state governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, legal luminaries and politicians from within and outside the country at the event on Friday, August 1, 2025.

The burial service, held at St James Church, Nri, Anaocha local government area, was presided over by the Archbishop of the Niger and Anglican Bishop of Awka, Most Reverend Alexander Ibezim.

In a post on his official X account, the Labour Party chieftain recalled how the late Judge rose above arbitrariness to reaffirm justice and fairness by returning him to his seat.

“I remember vividly the period of my impeachment. At that critical moment, even without any personal acquaintance with me, Justice Nri Ezedi courageously rose above sentiment and external pressure. His judgement was not only of law over arbitrariness, but also a reaffirmation of justice in its purest form,” he wrote.

Obi further described the deceased as a towering figure in the legal profession and one of the finest jurists of his generation, adding that without any personal acquaintance, he courageously withstood external pressure and delivered a ground-breaking judgment.