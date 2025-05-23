Northerners have nothing against Tinubu - Ex-President's cousin supports 2nd term

Muktar Shagari, a former Minister of Water Resources, has dismissed the notion that people in the North harbour ill feelings towards President Bola Tinubu.

Contrary to suggestions by some influential political leaders from the region, Shagari stressed that Northerners have nothing against the President.

He made this known during an interview on Arise Television on Friday, May 23, 2025, in which he argued why Nigerians should give Tinubu another four-year term in 2027.

He said the incumbent administration has been hard at work to transform the country positively, arguing that the President needs to be reelected to complete the implementation of his policies.

“The President is doing everything he can to make this country better,” adding that “results are now being seen that the country is gradually moving.”

Shagari, cousin of former president Shehu Shagari, also amplified the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) members' belief in Tinubu’s ability to turn around the country for good.

He explained that the party's declaration of Tinubu as its sole candidate in 2027 was a strategic move to ensure that nobody would distract him by contesting against him.

“For President Tinubu to be able to implement the programs he promised Nigerians, he needs a second term, and we, in the APC believe in him, and we believe that he has the ability and capability to do that. So what we can do is to give him the moral support, the political support, and ensure that nobody distracts him by contesting against him,” Shagari said.

While highlighting the administration's success in fighting insecurity in the region, the former Minister confidently stated that Northerners will accord the President the necessary support to return to office.