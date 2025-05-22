APC shuts door at potential aspirants, declares Tinubu as sole candidate for 2027

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) National Working Committee (NWC) has endorsed President Bola Tinubu as the party's unopposed candidate for the 2027 presidential election.

National Chairman Abdullahi Ganduje made the declaration on behalf of the NWC while speaking at the APC National Summit event in Abuja on Thursday, May 22, 2025.

Top government and party functionaries, including President Bola Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, and Speaker of the House of Representatives Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, attended the event.

Ganduje, a former Kano State Governor, highlighted the party's achievements under his leadership and said the APC has been repositioned to emerge victorious in upcoming state and national elections.

He also emphasised the party’s dedication to achieving stability in governance and securing future electoral victories through fair and strategic means.

The National Chairman reeled out the progress being made by President Tinubu's Hope Agenda, noting that the administration’s bold reforms have started returning positive outcomes for Nigerians.

“Already, we are seeing signs of stability in macroeconomic indicators, improvement in oil revenue, and increased global investor interest,” he said.

This endorsement by the ruling party's apex organ may have ended hopes for any party member who aspires to rival the President for the APC ticket in 2027.

Earlier at the event, governors elected on the APC platform unanimously endorsed Tinubu as their sole presidential candidate for the 2027 election.

Hope Uzodimma, Imo State Governor and chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), initiated the motion to endorse Tinubu, which Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani seconded.