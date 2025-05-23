2027: Yahaya Bello to run against Tinubu? Details emerge

Former Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, has firmly denied rumours suggesting he intends to challenge President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election.

In a statement released by Ohiare Michael, Director of the Yahaya Bello Media Office, Bello described circulating campaign posters and social media posts as "false, misleading, and the handiwork of mischief makers."

“Our attention has been drawn to another senseless post by mischief makers, who have no other job than to fabricate falsehood.

READ ALSO: APC governors endorse Tinubu for 2nd term

“They have tried so hard in their 'bring-him-down-at-all-costs' mission… but have always failed woefully,” the statement read.

Bello's team alleged that the false narrative stemmed from an old 2022 political rally photo that has been deliberately recirculated to stir controversy.

“This latest slant of reposting a 2022 rally afresh and insinuating that it is just happening, connotes nothing but insanity,” the statement said, calling on Nigerians to ignore what they described as a desperate ploy by “witless bloggers” and their “brainless paymasters.”

The former governor stressed his loyalty to President Tinubu, calling the President’s performance “exceedingly well” despite global economic challenges.

“While we state, categorically, that our Principal… has no 2027 presidential ambition, we want to also stress his unflinching commitment to the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu come 2027,” the statement continued.