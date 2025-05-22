That's the game - Tinubu justifies defections to APC, expects more to come

President Bola Tinubu has justified the ongoing mass defections of opposition members to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), describing the phenomenon as an expression of democracy.

The President spoke at the National Summit organised by the APC to showcase his administration’s achievements ahead of the second anniversary in office.

The event, held in Abuja on Thursday, May 22, 2025, had in attendance top government and party functionaries, including Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, and APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje.

Some quarters have expressed concerns over the possibility of the nation slipping into a one-party system following the recent wave of defections from the opposition to the ruling party.

However, the President criticised those accusing his administration of plotting to create a one-party system. He insisted that the ongoing political realignments were necessitated by the turmoil in which the opposition parties have been embroiled.

“It’s one party ruling and driving Nigerians' aspirations. Where do they stand? You don’t blame people for bailing out of a sinking ship when they have no life jackets. I’m glad about what we have, and I’m expecting more to come,” he said.

Tinubu also called attention to Nigerians’ rights to movement and association as enshrined in the constitution, urging the APC leadership to continue the drive to attract opposition figures.