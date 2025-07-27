The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has dismissed reports suggesting its national leader and 2023 presidential candidate, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, is planning to defect to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Prince Nweze Onu, NNPP’s National Vice Chairman (South-East), described the rumours as baseless and driven by social media speculation.

“Talks about Kwankwaso moving to the APC only exist on social media,” Onu said. “I am sure you know that the use of artificial intelligence and other instruments of social media is very dangerous and makes people spin a lot of narration, especially when it comes to politics.”

He also clarified that Kwankwaso’s recent visit to the Presidential Villa was not connected to any defection plans.

“No, he didn’t go for any visitation. He only went there for a programme. The only reason both of them were seen together was because the programme was held at the Presidential Villa,” Onu explained.

During the visit on July 21, 2025, Kwankwaso had told journalists that his meeting with President Bola Tinubu centred on “politics and governance,” and hinted at the possibility of working with the president. The comment has since sparked speculation about a potential alliance ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Onu, however, maintained that Kwankwaso’s recent criticism of the Tinubu administration was justified.

“He is right. It is a clear manifestation, and that has been the reason we in the opposition have to talk. Somebody must make the president realise what he’s doing,” he said.

He also confirmed that Kwankwaso will be on the ballot in the next presidential election.

“Why not? That is what we are saying. For as long as he is a Nigerian and he meets the statutory requirement to aspire to vote and be voted for, he is good to go.”