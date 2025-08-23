Nigerian gov bullied and body shamed over albinism opens up on past struggles

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, has opened up about his past struggles with albinism, recounting the bullying, body shaming, and rejection he faced because of the condition.

Albinism is described as a genetic condition that causes a deficit in the body’s biosynthesis of melanin, a pigment that colours the skin, hair and eyes. The lack of melanin often leads to vision impairment, skin and hair changes, and increased skin cancer risk.

People with this condition are often subjected to significant social and emotional hardships, including stigma, bullying, discrimination, and social isolation, arising from misunderstandings and a lack of public awareness about the condition.

This was exactly Eno's experience growing up, as he recounted in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday, August 21, 2025.

Despite those challenges, the Governor said he now stands proudly “by God’s grace,” and has made it a duty to honour and recognise anyone living with the condition.

“Growing up with albinism wasn’t easy; I faced bullying, body shaming, and rejection. But today, by God’s grace, I stand proudly.

“That’s why whenever I see anyone with this skin condition, I make it a point to honour and recognise them,” he wrote.

Akwa Ibom Governor Umo Eno and his late wife, Mrs Patience Umo Eno.

Eno honours people with albinism

In the video accompanying the post, Eno can be seen presenting gifts to people with albinism while reflecting on past struggles.

He also noted how, during his political journey, critics and opposition once attempted to use his albinism as a weakness, narrating how his wife defended him at the time and called him her “golden boy.”

“They are golden people and they have a golden governor. When we started this campaign, some people who did not have what to say, they said I did not want an Albino governor. Do you remember? Then my dear wife came up and said to them you may be an Albino but to me you are my golden boy,” he stated.

The Governor further said that people with albinism were often denied opportunities in the past, alienated from public office, and reduced to objects of ridicule and mockery.

He, however, expressed belief that God has changed the narrative by bringing them into positions of visibility and dignity.

“They will not give us a chance in the past. They will body shame us. They will call us names.