Turn to God or lose second term - Primate Ayodele warns Akpabio, Eno, Sani, other govs

Spiritual leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has warned Senate President Godswill Akpabio to be prayerful and cautious, claiming his seat in the red chamber’s leadership may not be secure in the next political cycle.

In a statement issued on Sunday by his media aide, Oluwatosin Osho, Primate Ayodele said Akpabio must turn to God and work hard to retain his position.

“Senate President Godswill Akpabio must be very careful and prayerful to get a second term as Senate President. I see his position being traded. He must work very hard to avoid it,” the cleric warned.

Ayodele also sounded a note of caution to several state governors whose second-term ambitions may be on shaky ground. He listed Akwa Ibom (Umo Eno), Delta (Sheriff Oborevwori), Enugu (Peter Mbah), Cross River (Bassey Otu), Kaduna (Uba Sani), and Zamfara (Dauda Lawal) as states where the current governors may struggle to secure re-election unless they step up their performance and engage in serious prayer.

“The governors of these states must work well to get a second term in office. It is not certain for them except they work hard and pray,” he said. “They need to work very well so that they will not lose their second-term ambition.”

He further predicted that many prominent senators and members of the House of Representatives may not return to the National Assembly.

Touching on politics in Delta State, Ayodele warned Senator Ned Nwoko against pursuing his governorship ambition at this time.