'Do better' - Spyro tells politicians at APC's reception rally for Gov Eno

Nigerian singer Oludipe Oluwasanmi David, popularly known as Spyro, has urged Nigerian political leaders to "do better for us."

The singer who made the charge during his performance at the grand reception to welcome Akwa Ibom State Governor Umo Eno to the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Uyo, on Saturday, lamented how hard things have gotten in the country as he pleaded with politicians to make things better for Nigeria.

He said, “Shout-out to His Excellency the Governor. It’s an honour to be here today. I heard about the good things you are doing in the state. And we are so proud.

"So, I’m hoping that other leaders here can take leadership [lessons from him] and follow his footsteps and do better for us because things no easy for the country. So, make dem do better for us.”

Present at the event was Vice President Senator Kashim Shettima, who represented President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. The National Chairman of APC, Abdullahi Ganduje, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, and other lawmakers were also in attendance.

At least 24 governors of the ruling party, among others, including those of Cross River, Imo, Kwara, Kogi, Jigawa, Delta, Edo, Ebonyi, Lagos, Ogun, Sokoto, and Ondo, also attended the grand reception.

Addressing the crowd at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, venue of the event, President Bola Tinubu, who VP Shettima represented, said Governor Eno will not regret joining the APC, assuring him that all his expectations will be met..