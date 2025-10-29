Nigeria not guilty of religious persecution – Minister denies genocide claims on CNN

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has dismissed claims that Nigeria violates religious freedom or that terrorist attacks in the country specifically target Christians.

Speaking during an interview on CNN on Tuesday night, Idris described such reports — including from some foreign officials — as “misleading and based on faulty data,” stressing that violence in Nigeria cuts across religious lines.

“Yes, there are Christians being attacked, but these criminals do not just target one religion,” Idris was quoted in a statement by his media aide, Rabiu Ibrahim, on Wednesday, October 29, 2025.

“They target Christians, they also target Muslims — especially in the northern part of the country.”

‘Nigeria remains a tolerant nation’

Idris warned that framing Nigeria’s security crisis as a religious conflict plays into the hands of terrorists whose goal is to divide citizens along faith lines.

“Characterising it as attacks on Christians will drive Nigeria towards division. The criminals want to portray the country as if there is a fight between Christians and Muslims,” he said.

The Minister maintained that Nigeria remains a tolerant nation where freedom of religion is guaranteed under the constitution, adding that spreading false narratives of persecution could deepen mistrust among citizens.

“It is wrong to characterize Nigeria as a country that does not tolerate religious freedom, and it’s also wrong to say that everywhere is unsafe. Nigeria is indeed a safe country,” Idris stated.

Mohammed Idris, Information and National Orientation Minister. [Twitter:@tswakom2]

Government tackling insecurity head-on

Acknowledging that security challenges persist, Idris said the Tinubu administration is intensifying efforts to secure lives and property nationwide through both military and developmental interventions.

“Yes, we have seen security challenges in Nigeria, but there is a massive drive by the government to ensure that Nigeria is ultimately safe for everyone,” he said.

He explained that since 2009, Nigeria has battled violent extremism, but the last two years have seen “renewed momentum and determination” to defeat insecurity.

“In the last two years, there has been renewed focus and attention to ensure that Nigeria becomes safe,” Idris said. “We have massively deployed resources to improve military hardware and invested in agriculture and social services so that non-kinetic approaches also contribute to stability.”

The Minister also noted that recent changes in the military hierarchy were part of President Tinubu’s broader reforms to strengthen the national security architecture.