Tinubu’s reforms driving economic turnaround – Minister

Nigeria’s Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has declared that despite initial hardships, the economic transformation driven by President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda is yielding tangible results.

Speaking at the 2025 Nigeria Public Relations Week in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, Idris credited Tinubu’s bold reforms—including the removal of the fuel subsidy and exchange rate unification—as the “bedrock” of what he described as Nigeria’s economic renaissance.

“Permit me to posit, with every iota of conviction, that the Renewed Hope Agenda is steadfastly paving the way for Nigeria’s economic renaissance.

“It is for us as public relations professionals to match the moment by strategically deploying our persuasive, values-driven and inclusive communication mechanisms,” Idris said

The Minister acknowledged the pain triggered by early reforms but insisted that the country already sees benefits: exchange rate stabilisation, increased government revenue, renewed local oil refining, and a more robust fiscal outlook.

Highlighting major achievements under the Tinubu administration, Idris noted an unprecedented N2.5 trillion allocation for road infrastructure in 2025—the highest in Nigeria’s history—as well as strategic infrastructure projects like the Lagos-Calabar and Badagry-Sokoto highways.

Idris also spotlighted investments in education, energy, and small businesses. The Nigeria Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) has assisted over 300,000 students.

Meanwhile, over $450 million has been invested in compressed natural gas infrastructure, and N200 billion has been earmarked to support nano businesses, SMEs, and manufacturers. The minister also shared positive economic indicators.

“Headline inflation fell from 24.23% in March to 23.71% in April 2025. This could only have happened because Mr. President’s deliberate policy interventions are paying off,” he stated

Citing over $50 billion in new foreign direct investment commitments and a surge in diaspora remittances, Idris called on public relations professionals to help project Nigeria’s growing economic profile to the world.