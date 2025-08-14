NCC commended for rural internet expansion for driving development, investment

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has received commendation for its sweeping rural broadband expansion and infrastructure rollout, which has been described as a major driver of economic growth, social inclusion, and investor confidence in Nigeria’s underserved communities.

The Coalition for Inclusive Digital Growth (CIDG) gave the commendation in a statement signed by its President, Peter Ezza, in Abuja on Wednesday, August 13, 2025.

Ezza said the NCC, under the leadership of its Executive Vice Chairman (EVC) Dr. Aminu Maida, has demonstrated rare foresight in ensuring that digital transformation is not limited to urban areas but reaches deep into rural and remote communities.

CIDG noted that the NCC’s recent policies and projects, ranging from the licensing of more infrastructure companies to the deployment of additional base transceiver stations, have significantly closed the connectivity gap in several parts of the country where residents previously had little or no access to reliable internet services.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Connectivity is no longer a luxury; it is the foundation of modern economic activity. By expanding broadband access to rural and underserved areas, the NCC has empowered millions of Nigerians to participate in the digital economy, access online education, improve agricultural productivity through real-time information, and connect to broader markets. This is the kind of regulatory leadership that drives sustainable development,” the statement noted.

The CIDG also praised the Commission for its ability to attract massive investments into the telecoms sector despite global economic headwinds.

It cited recent figures indicating that the sector has consistently drawn multi-billion-dollar commitments from both local and foreign investors, thanks in large part to a stable and forward-looking regulatory environment fostered by the NCC.

“Investors will always go where there is predictability, security, and growth potential. The NCC has provided a clear policy direction, created incentives for network expansion, and upheld industry standards that make Nigeria an attractive destination for telecoms and tech investments,” Ezza added.

The Executive Vice Chairman (EVC) of the NCC, Dr. Aminu Maida.

ADVERTISEMENT

Coalition lauds NCC's rural community penetration

Beyond infrastructure, the coalition applauded the NCC’s ongoing regulatory reforms, which it said have not only modernised the telecoms framework but also prepared the sector for future demands, including 5G deployment, emerging technologies, and the increasing convergence of telecoms, fintech, and e-commerce.

Ezza said that by equipping users with knowledge about online safety, enforcing data protection rules, and ensuring that service providers meet quality benchmarks, the Commission has boosted public trust in the digital ecosystem.

He pointed out that in many rural communities, where cyber awareness is traditionally low, NCC-led consumer outreach campaigns have improved understanding of online risks and encouraged safer digital practices.

ADVERTISEMENT

The CIDG maintained that the ripple effects of rural broadband penetration are already visible in increased entrepreneurial activities, expansion of e-commerce in local markets, improved access to health information, and stronger linkages between rural economies and national value chains.

“Every new base station in a rural community is not just a tower; it is a beacon of opportunity. We have seen young people start businesses online, farmers check commodity prices before selling, and health workers use telemedicine platforms to save lives. These are the tangible, life-changing impacts of the NCC’s rural connectivity drive,” Ezza noted.

The coalition urged the Commission to maintain the current momentum, stressing that sustained investment in rural connectivity would be essential to achieving Nigeria’s targets for inclusive growth, poverty reduction, and global competitiveness.

“With the right support and continued commitment, the NCC can ensure that no Nigerian is left behind in the digital age,” the statement added.