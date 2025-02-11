National Assembly issues fresh directives on telecom tariff hike

The House of Representatives has urged the Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy and the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to suspend the proposed increase in telecommunications tariffs until service quality improves.

The resolution was passed on Tuesday, February 11, following a motion of urgent public importance sponsored by Oboji Oforji, a Bayelsa lawmaker representing the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Oforji argued that telecom companies must first enhance service delivery before implementing price hikes.

“The proposed increase will worsen financial struggles, deepen poverty, and widen inequality,” he warned.

He also highlighted concerns that the tariff hike could derail Nigeria’s digital economic growth and affect sectors such as banking, education, and healthcare.

He noted that telecom operators, represented by the Association of Licensed Telecom Operators of Nigeria (ALTON) and the Association of Telecommunication Companies of Nigeria (ATCON), have pushed for tariff adjustments for over a decade, citing inflation, forex volatility, and the rising cost of infrastructure.

Billy Osawaru (APC, Edo) supported the motion, stating, “Nigerians wouldn’t mind paying more if service delivery improves. But first, telecom firms must justify the need for these increases.”

However, Dominic Okafor (APGA, Anambra) argued in favour of the hike, pointing out that the rising cost of doing business necessitates higher tariffs.

Consumer advocacy groups, including the National Association of Telecoms Subscribers, have condemned the increase, calling it “insensitive” given the economic strain on Nigerians.

Reports indicate that some telecom providers have already raised prices by up to 200%.