Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has made a case for a single term of six years for elected political office holders across all levels of government in Nigeria.

The Governor made the argument when Muslim faithful, including clerics, traditional rulers and political office holders, paid him a visit to his Ikolaba, Ibadan residence on Friday, June 6, 2025.

The visitors came shortly after the Eid-el-Kabir prayers, held at the Eid Ground, Agodi, Ibadan. Makinde congratulated the faithful on witnessing the 2025 Eid-el-Kabir and thanked them for their prayers and commitment to the state.

He also expressed gratitude for their unflinching support for him and his government over the past six years.

Makinde makes a case for single-term presidency

Meanwhile, the Governor argued that, as against the current double term of four years each, five or six years is enough for any government to focus and serve the people and deliver on its mandate.

Therefore, he called for a constitutional amendment to effect a change.

“First, let me use this opportunity to say Barka Da Sallah to our Muslim faithful and we shall have the opportunity to celebrate many more by the grace of God," Makinde said.

“I was just looking at the trajectory for me in government. I have spent six years already, and due to nobody's fault, we lost the year 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We lost almost one year, campaigning all over the place for the second tenure. Now, people have started distracting us from what I want to do next and all of that. So, I feel that, effectively, the time we can say we are very serious with governance is just about five out of the eight years.

“That is why I feel if you remove all these distractions, a single tenure of five or six years is actually enough to focus and do the work that we are trying to do in eight years.

“Well, we shouldn’t be afraid to say the facts based on the data that is available to us. It has nothing to do with me. If they say I should end it, so be it.

“So, I am just calling the attention of our people to this because it is a constitutional issue. We should start looking at it. I know that it has been brought to the attention of the National Assembly but, quite frankly, it is a model that should work for this country,” he stated.

Makinde echoes Atiku's call

Atiku Abubakar delivers his acceptance speech after winning the PDP nomination

Makinde's call followed a similar proposal by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

In a letter to Deputy Senate President Jibrin Barau, who is the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Constitution Review, in 2024, Atiku proposed a six-year single-term rotational presidency between the southern and northern regions of Nigeria.

The former Vice President sought that paragraph ‘a’ be added to Section 130 (1) of the 1999 Constitution to read thus: “The office of the President shall rotate among the six geopolitical zones of the Federation on a single term of six years flowing between the North and South on the single term of six years respectively.”