Makinde sends warning signal to APC ahead of next election cycle

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde has asserted that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will defeat the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2026 Osun State governorship and 2027 Oyo State poll.

Speaking in Osogbo on Wednesday, December 4, while commissioning projects executed by Osun Governor Ademola Adeleke, Makinde dismissed APC’s plans to dominate the South-West as far-fetched.

Reacting to APC National Chairman Dr Abdullahi Ganduje’s recent comments about “capturing” Oyo and Osun states, Makinde stated, “Somebody that I believe got distracted after the Edo and Ondo elections said they are coming for Osun and Oyo states. My people, are you not waiting for them? You will show them that we are different and resolute people.”

Makinde praised the people of Osun for choosing Adeleke two years ago, noting the governor’s commitment to delivering the dividends of democracy.

“Governor Adeleke has broken out of the mould of usual politicians by delivering on his mandate. I promise you my full support in the battle ahead,” he added.

Makinde urged voters to continue supporting Adeleke for another term, highlighting the importance of pro-people policies in addressing Nigeria’s economic challenges.

He lauded Adeleke for prioritising value for public funds and completing inherited projects, a hallmark of good governance also evident in Oyo State.

Turning to national issues, Makinde criticised the current federalism structure, advocating reforms to achieve true federalism.

He noted, “Some proponents of federalism are moving towards a unitary government, but Governor Adeleke and I will continue to lead with good governance.”

Governor Adeleke expressed gratitude for Makinde’s solidarity, describing it as a testament to the enduring bond between Oyo and Osun states.

He reaffirmed his commitment to completing projects from previous administrations, adding, “We are focused on delivering tangible benefits to our people."