Tinubu’s involvement in INEC chair appointment sparks fresh outcry

As the 2027 general elections approach, pro-democracy activists have raised alarms over the appointment process of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) leadership, calling for urgent reforms to enhance transparency and public trust in the electoral system.

At a presentation in Abuja on Thursday, June 5, the Women Rights Advancement and Protection Alternative (WRAPA), in partnership with the African Centre for Leadership, Strategy and Development (Centre LSD), unveiled a policy brief and memorandum demanding that the President’s sole power to appoint the INEC Chairman and National Commissioners be scrapped.

Dr. Austin Aigbe, who presented the memorandum, warned that allowing the President to nominate candidates as electoral umpires leaves room for political interference.

“The appointment process for INEC leadership remains questionable. This potentially undermines the Commission’s independence and erodes public confidence,” he argued.

President Bola Tinubu. [Getty Images]

The activists proposed a new system where an independent panel, comprising representatives from eight institutions, would screen and nominate three candidates.

The President and the National Assembly would then select one from this pool, ensuring a more transparent and credible process.

According to the proposal, the National Judicial Council (NJC) would nominate the chairman of the screening committee, while the President of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) would serve as co-chairman.

Other members would include leaders of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), and the Secretary of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

The chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu. [Getty Images]

Mr. Monday Osasah, Executive Director of Centre LSD, emphasised that the recommendations emerged from extensive research and stakeholder consultations.

“These documents are not merely reports; they are a call to action,” he said.

The activists also urged the National Assembly to adopt electronic voting and single-day voting to reduce the costs and inefficiencies associated with printing ballot papers.