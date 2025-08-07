2027: Tinubu's seat under threat as Arewa leader tips Jonathan for Aso Rock

The 2027 presidential race may take a dramatic turn as former President Goodluck Jonathan is being tipped as a strong contender by a prominent northern leader, Professor Tukur Muhammad-Baba, Publicity Secretary of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF).

Speaking on Arise Television’s Morning Show on Thursday, Muhammad-Baba described Jonathan as an “attractive” potential candidate who has grown in stature and credibility since his exit from office in 2015.

“Goodluck Jonathan, on the surface of it, is attractive. Over time, and especially since 2015, he has accumulated a number of positives.

"He quietly conceded defeat, has lived a quiet life, enjoyed international recognition, and been sent on overseas missions,” he said.

Jonathan's Rumoured Return

Former President Goodluck Jonathan briefs journalists after visiting President Bola Tinubu at the State House in Abuja on October 27, 2023

His remarks come amid rising speculation that Jonathan may contest the 2027 election — potentially challenging President Bola Tinubu, who is expected to seek a second term.

Muhammad-Baba pointed to past rumours that the All Progressives Congress (APC) had once courted Jonathan for the presidency, saying, “Let’s not forget that in the build-up to 2023, there were wild speculations that the APC was wooing Goodluck Jonathan to bring him into the fray.”

He, however, cautioned that Jonathan would need to convince Nigerians of his transformation.

“He needs to do a lot more to sell himself... to show that he’s now different from the Goodluck Jonathan we knew as a person,” he said.

While dismissing definitive knowledge of Jonathan’s plans or political platform, be it PDP or otherwise, the ACF spokesman acknowledged that Nigerians are desperate for leadership that offers real solutions.