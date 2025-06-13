Former President Goodluck Jonathan has reacted to a social media post suggesting he is planning a comeback in the 2027 presidential election.

The post was shared by an Instagram account, which appeared to have cloned Jonathan's social media profile, and took a swipe at Nigeria's current leaders, who were “pretending to sleep.”

It urged the citizens to make a better choice when choosing a new leadership in 2027, warning that the country's future survival depends on that.

“Since our current leaders are pretending to sleep, we pray that we will get our good leadership back in 2027; your choice will determine the betterment of our future,” the post read.

Jonathan disowns the social media message

R-L : President Bola Tinubu receives former President Goodluck Jonathan at the State House, Abuja on Tuesday, July 18, 2023. [Tribune]

The message, suspected to be AI-generated, was accompanied by music and an image of the former President shaking hands with Donald Trump, the United States President.

As of the time of filing this report, the post has generated over 16,000 views and 1,261 comments.

However, Ikechukwu Eze, Jonathan's spokesperson, has distanced the former president from the post.

When contacted by TheCable on Friday, June 13, 2025, Eze dismissed the message as fake, clarifying that his principal does not operate an Instagram account.

“Former President Jonathan does not own an Instagram account,” the spokesman said.

This is hardly the first time Jonatha has been linked with political activity. In the buildup to the 2023 elections, he rebuffed an attempt to drag him into the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential ticket contest.

The former President rejected the ruling party's nomination form purchased on his behalf by a support group.