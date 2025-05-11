I'll campaign with Tinubu in 2027, I'm not going back to Villa - Patience Jonathan

Former First Lady, Dame Patience Jonathan, has declared her intention to campaign alongside the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, ahead of the 2027 general elections, reaffirming her intention not to return to Aso Rock Villa.

Jonathan also endorsed the principle of rotational leadership, describing the idea that each region takes turns providing a leader as essential for national unity.

She made this known while acknowledging the President’s daughter and Iyaloja-General of Nigeria, Folashade Tinubu-Ojo, after receiving the Women Icon Leader of the Year award from Accolade Dynamics Limited in Abuja on Saturday night.

“I was supposed to call her first, but I saved her for last: the daughter of our wonderful President, the President of Nigeria, the one and only we believe in — President Bola Tinubu. Iyaloja, thank you for standing with women because these are your women. Carry them along; they are with you," she said.

“All the way, we are with you. No shaking. We will follow. Direct us, and we will follow because there is only one president at a time. We don’t have two presidents. I am outspoken — if I don’t like something, I will say it. But if I like something, I die for it.

“I believe in one president. I believe in turn-by-turn. When it’s your turn, I will support you. When it’s not your turn, step back—so that the country can move forward.”

Jonathan recounts relationship with Remi Tinubu

The former President's wife further revealed her longstanding relationship with the First Lady, which predated her time in Aso Rock.

She recalled how Oluremi and the incumbent President supported her and her husband (Goodluck) when they contested for the presidency in 2011, insisting that she would rather support the First Lady and her husband than return to Aso Rock.

She said, “I didn’t just know her (Senator Oluremi Tinubu) just because she’s the First Lady, no. We worked together. We worked as a group.

“We are groups. We worked when I was a deputy governor’s wife. We worked when I was the governor’s wife. I know her. I talked with Oluremi. Even when my husband was the vice president, Oluremi stood with her husband and supported us during our first election. They supported us. So, for me, I have a conscience. I cannot abandon my friend, whether you like it or not.

“Because, you see, this is turn by turn. Today is my turn—I will go. Tomorrow, it will be another person’s turn—then we go. And when we go, will we still meet? Where will we meet? I don’t know.

“I stand by my friend. My friend is great. I told her I would campaign with her. I’m not denying her. I’m not running. I’m not going back to the villa. If you call me, I will not go.

“I say it every day. Don’t you like how young I look? People say, “Mama, you are young, you are young!” it is because I have rest of mind, yes. I don’t want to go there—let my friend be there. Let me also “wahala” her the way she used to “wahala” me when I was there! Let me also tease her. And until she comes out, she will be young. But for now, she won’t be young. ”

Jonathan also voiced her support for 35% affirmative action for women in governance, lamenting the National Assembly's repeated rejection of gender equality bills.

She recalled the efforts under former President Olusegun Obasanjo that led to the Executive granting 35% affirmative action, adding that her husband also maintained the policy during his time in office.

"But when it comes to elective positions, the men dominate and shut us out. May God touch their hearts to understand that we are their mothers, sisters, and friends. We are not trying to take power from them—we are trying to support them, ” she stated.

The former First Lady described the honour as recognition of collective efforts to advance women’s health and economic well-being.