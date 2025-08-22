Japan names city as hometown for Nigerians, to grant special access visa

The government of Japan has designated the city of Kisarazu as the hometown for Nigerians willing to live and work in the East Asian country.

The decision announced on Thursday, August 21, 2025, is part of Japan's strategic efforts to deepen cultural diplomacy, promote economic growth and enhance workforce productivity.

This is contained in a statement on Friday by the Director of Information at the State House, Abiodun Oladunjoye.

According to the statement, the new partnership was announced on the sidelines of the ninth Tokyo International Conference for African Development (TICAD9).

ADVERTISEMENT

Under the partnership, the Japanese government will create a special visa category for highly skilled, innovative, and talented young Nigerians who want to move to Kisarazu to live and work.

“Artisans and other blue-collar workers from Nigeria who are ready to upskill will also benefit from the special dispensation visa to work in Japan," the statement noted.

“Japan International Cooperation Agency, in a ceremony, also named the cities of Nagai in Yamagata Prefecture the hometown of Tanzania, Sanjo in Niigata Prefecture the hometown of Ghana, and Imabari in Ehime Prefecture the hometown of Mozambique.

“Through the arrangement, Japan looks to strengthen exchanges with the four African countries by officially connecting municipalities with existing relations with those nations.”

Japan seeks to foster relationship with African partners

ADVERTISEMENT

President Bola Tinubu upon his arrival in Japan for the ninth Tokyo International Conference for African Development (TICAD9).

Nigeria’s Charge d’Affaires, Mrs. Florence Adeseke , who doubles as the Acting Ambassador to Japan, received the certificate, presented by Yoshikuni Watanabe , the Mayor of Kisarazu, from the Japanese government, naming Kisarazu the hometown of Nigerians .

The four dedicated cities are intended to serve as a foundation for two-way exchanges for manpower development that will add value to the economic growth of Japan, Nigeria, and the other three African nations.

“Local authorities hope that the designations will increase the population of their cities, contributing to their regional revitalisation efforts.

“Kisarazu was the official host town of the Nigerian contingent for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The team conducted their pre-games training camps and acclimatisation in the city before moving to the Olympic village, in the COVID-19 delayed Olympic Games,” the statement added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba , who announced $5.5 billion in New investment in Africa during his opening address at the TICAD9, highlighted the importance of mutual understanding, local solutions, and collaborative efforts for Africa’s development.

Ishiba outlined his country's focus on private sector-led sustainable growth, youth and women empowerment, and regional integration, while acknowledging the challenges of Japan’s ageing population.

He emphasised that locally rooted solutions are essential for Africa’s development. He appealed to African countries to assist Japan as it grapples with the challenges of a declining population and shrinking agricultural land.

“Japan is providing various cooperation and support for Africa. But first of all, Japan needs to know more about Africa. So, in creating solutions together, this co-creation at the TICAD 9, we focus on three important areas: private sector-led sustainable growth, Youth and Women, and Regional integration and connectivity within and beyond Africa,” the statement noted.