Come home, Nigeria is rising again - Tinubu tells citizens in Japan

The President spoke during an interactive meeting with members of the Nigerian community on the sidelines of the ongoing Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD9) in Japan on Thursday, August 21, 2025.

According to a statement signed by Bayo Onanuga, the President’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Tinubu said his administration has stabilised key economic indicators and is implementing reforms to attract investments, improve infrastructure, and create jobs.

“I am happy to listen to you. I’m happy to report that many of our people are returning home.

“Yes, for economic reasons, some people might decide to stay away; it’s a fundamental right of the individual, but for the economic growth and opportunity available in Nigeria, don’t stay away.

“Your contribution is very much needed. If you stay away, who will build it?” the President stated.

Tinubu reels out govt efforts

Tinubu (far right) interacts with Nigerians in Japan on the sidelines of the Tokyo international conference

Tinubu stressed that his administration's priority remains the provision of an enabling environment where every Nigerian can feel the positive impact of change.

He highlighted improvements in passport issuance, upgraded health facilities to reduce medical tourism, and the creation of a more business-friendly environment as key areas of progress.

He maintained that nation-building isn't solely a government responsibility, urging Nigerians abroad to project the country in a positive light.

“If we don’t join hands and work together, then we’ve lost the hope of being the leaders we are supposed to be,” he said.

The President called on the Minister of State for Industry, Senator John Enoh, and the Executive Vice-Chairman of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure, Khalil Suleiman Halilu, to brief attendees on government programmes and achievements.

For his part, the President of the Nigerian Union in Japan, Emeka Ebogota, thanked Tinubu for his engagement and pledged the group’s support to his administration's policies.