The General Overseer of the Foursquare Gospel Church in Nigeria, Rev. Sam Aboyeji, has condemned the early politicking against the President Bola Tinubu government, arguing that it's too early in the day to assess the current administration.

Rev. Aboyeji, who spoke at a press conference to unveil activities marking the church’s 70th anniversary celebration, cautioned political gladiators against turning social gatherings into campaign grounds ahead of the 2027 elections.

He described the inopportune political campaigns as a major distraction for the Tinubu government, urging stakeholders to focus instead on addressing the country’s mounting security and economic challenges.

“We should allow the government to work and not be distracted by early politicking,” Aboyeji said.

“The challenges Nigerians are facing require total focus and urgent solutions, not premature campaigns.”

The press conference was held at the Foursquare national headquarters in Yaba, Lagos, where the GO was joined by other leaders and members of the platinum jubilee planning committee.

Rev. Aboyeji explained that the anniversary commemorates seven decades of spiritual impact and humanitarian service by the church.

“Our focus goes beyond spiritual revival,” he said. “We are marking this milestone with impactful outreach through medical missions, soul-lifting musical events, youth-targeted programmes, and robust community service.”

Coalition moves to unseat Tinubu

The church's warning comes amid the formation of the opposition coalition, spearheaded by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, aimed at wresting power from Tinubu and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The coalition has adopted the All Democratic Congress (ADC) as its political party ahead of the 2027 election.

On Wednesday, July 16, 2025, Atiku announced his resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), citing what he described as the party’s deviation from its original values.