The Nigerian educational landscape has once again come under the microscope, but this time, for something rather unceremonious than academic excellence. Recently, the sign-out tradition among students of tertiary institutions and secondary schools across the country has been under public scrutiny.

The practice, initially intended as a harmless gesture by graduating students, is characterised by writing farewell messages on outgoing students’ clothing, posing for photographs, and, in some cases, holding off-campus events.

It represents a celebration of academic milestones and a moment to commemorate the end of a journey. However, the culture has gradually degenerated over the years into what many consider a display of unruly behaviour, misconduct, and immoral activities.

While on the surface, assessment of these events might paint a picture of a harmless and joyous practice, celebrants often go overboard to engage in indecent and immoral acts, promoting widespread disapproval.

Institutions and education stakeholders alike in Northern Nigeria, the region famous for its religious and cultural conservatism, have been the most vocal about the dangers of the trend.

Schools and govt take tough action against sign-out

In recent years, higher institutions and state governments have moved to curb the growing menace of sign-out activities, citing various moral and security concerns. However, the trend appears to have peaked now, triggering discontent surrounding the practice.

In March 2021, Ladoke Akintola University of Technology made the first widely known stance against the tradition when it banned activities on campus, sending ripples through academic communities nationwide.

Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto, swiftly followed suit, banning final-year sign-out events and clubbing activities on August 6, 2021. The institution alternatively encouraged students to celebrate by producing photo albums, a move believed to preserve memories with dignity.

When Umaru Musa Yar’Adua University, Katsina, banned sign-out on campus in 2022, a senior lecturer in the school's Chemistry Department, Mallam Bello Yusuf, justified the decision, stating that "socialisation between students was becoming too immoral.

"Some students were becoming too careless in their dressings and in touching their colleagues of the opposite gender.”

In September 2023, a leading College of Education in Ilorin and the University of Ilorin agreed to ban sign-out celebrations following a particularly disturbing incident at the former, where Mohammed Abdulsalam was photographed inappropriately grabbing the breasts of one Tawakalitu Sulyman during the college's sign-out ceremony.

As authorities make efforts to restore moral order, social media continues to be flooded with photos and videos showing displays of indecency during sign-out events on campuses across Nigeria. The Kwara State Polytechnic officially banned sign-out celebrations on July 15, 2025, citing moral and security concerns.

The less desirable aspect of the trend has also infiltrated secondary schools, where graduating students have been caught on camera engaging in unsavoury activities.

Amid recent heightened discontent, state governments have also taken a stance against the trend, as the Jigawa government has placed a state-wide ban on sign-out parties.

Announcing the decision, Zurki Ibrahim , Special Assistant in the Office of the Commissioner, Ministry of Higher Education, Science and Technology, said, “ Recent events have shown that these celebrations often lead to public disturbances, endanger student safety, and sometimes involve inappropriate or unlawful behavior, contrary to the Islamic values we seek to inculcate in our youth. ”

Similarly, the Sokoto State Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Prof. Ahmad Ladan Ala , imposed a ban on all forms of sign-out ceremonies in secondary schools across the state.

The Niger House of Assembly has urged Governor Umaru Bago to ban the celebration of Markers’ Day and sign-out activities in all public and private secondary and tertiary institutions across the state.

FG moves to curb sign-out menace

Director-General of the National Orientation Agency (NOA), Malam Lanre Issa-Onilu,

The Federal Government has also weighed in on the matter, condemning the growing immoral trend attributed to sign-out ceremonies.

The Director-General of the National Orientation Agency (NOA), Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, who spoke at an enlightenment campaign on Government policies, explained the need for all stakeholders to cooperate with the Federal Government to halt the immoral trend.

Onilu, represented by the Director of Human Resources, Mrs Ayisola Olowoyo, described the present situation in tertiary institutions and secondary schools where graduating students take advantage of the sign-out to perpetrate immorality as requiring everyone to take responsibility.

“The Federal Government is concerned with the growing trend of immorality among students across the country. Celebrating success is good, but for young people to start immorality, exposing and touching private parts within educational institutions, is against national values.

“One of the reasons the Federal Government would be launching a national charter is to instil discipline and values in our daily lives across all sectors.

“Parents and school administrators should also take serious steps towards cautioning their children and students from immorality, especially in schools.”

Should sign-out culture be eradicated?

The matter has become a polarising subject among the Nigerian public. While many agree that excessive indulgence and immoral displays during sign-out events are morally unacceptable, others have raised concerns about banning the celebrations, as this would infringe on students’ rights to self-expression.

Educational institutions are not only the bastions of knowledge and learning, but they also serve as places where good character is forged. While outrightly banning sing-out activities may seem excessive, a clear guideline needs to be introduced to strip these celebrations of immoral acts.

The Federal Government's move to launch national sensitisation efforts against the excesses of sing-out ceremonies is commendable. Parents and guardians should also key into the initiative to ensure these events are conducted with utmost decorum.

