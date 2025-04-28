Insecurity: 1 dead, 2 abducted in fresh bandit attack in Kaduna

Panic gripped the Aboro community in Sanga Local Government Area of Kaduna State on Sunday evening as bandits abducted Harira Abdullahi, wife of district head Shuaibu Suleiman Galadima, and their daughter, Maryam Suleiman Galadima.

The incident occurred around 7:36 p.m. when gunmen stormed the district head’s residence, dragging the two women away into the surrounding bush.

A resident, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed the incident on Monday morning, April 28, and described the chaos that followed.

“As we followed them into the bush to try and rescue the kidnapped persons, the gunmen opened fire on us,” he said.

During the rescue attempt, Umar Abdullahi, one of the pursuing residents, was shot and killed, while another, identified as Suleiman, sustained injuries and is currently receiving treatment at a hospital.

The deceased was buried shortly after, according to Islamic rites. The resident appealed for urgent government intervention.

"We are calling on the government and security agencies to intensify efforts to rescue the wife and daughter of our traditional ruler and to protect our community," he said.

The attack has heightened fears among residents, who say kidnappings for ransom have been on the rise in the area.

As of Monday, security operatives had yet to confirm any arrests or progress in locating the abducted victims.