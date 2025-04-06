Tinubu vows to punish gunmen behind Plateau attacks

President Bola Tinubu on Saturday vowed that the gunmen responsible for the recent attacks in Plateau would be apprehended and punished.

Gunmen launched brutal assaults on Ruwi, Hurti, and Tadai communities in Bokkos Local Government, as well as Manguna and Dafo villages, resulting in the loss of lives and widespread destruction of property.

Bayo Onanuga, the President’s spokesman, disclosed this in a statement.

The President expressed his deep sorrow over the violent attacks, directing security agencies to track down the attackers and promising that they would face severe punishment once apprehended.

“The latest attacks on defenceless citizens are unacceptable. These intermittent attacks have no place in our country, especially at a time when we are working tirelessly to restore peace and order.

“This unfortunate incident will not slow us down in our duty to protect every Nigerian. Instead, we will intensify efforts to eradicate forces of evil wherever they are found,” President Tinubu said.

The President extended his condolences to the Government of Plateau and Governor Caleb Mutfwang, urging affected communities to cooperate with authorities and security agencies by sharing information to help identify the perpetrators and secure their areas.

He assured Mutfwang of his support in putting an end to the violence on the Plateau.

Tinubu also directed the National Emergency Management Agency to collaborate with state authorities to provide immediate relief and support to the victims and those wounded in the attacks.

The President expressed his condolences to the families of the victims: “Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and all those affected by this senseless violence.

“No community should endure such tragedy. We must unite to foster peace and stability.”