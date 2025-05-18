I'm head of the Nigerian delegation - Tinubu jokes with Obi at Pope Leo XIV's inauguration

In a rare public interaction, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi, and former Ekiti State governor Kayode Fayemi met in Rome on Sunday for Pope Leo XIV's installation mass.

The high-profile event, held at the Vatican, saw global leaders and dignitaries gather to honour the new pontiff. Among them were President Tinubu, who led Nigeria’s official delegation, and two prominent Catholic figures in Nigerian politics—Peter Obi and Kayode Fayemi, both known as Papal Knights.

According to a statement from the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the moment of camaraderie unfolded when Fayemi spotted President Tinubu seated among other international leaders. He invited Obi to join him in paying respects to the Nigerian leader.

As they approached, Fayemi reportedly said:

“Mr. President, welcome to our church, and thank you for honouring the Pope with your presence.”

In his characteristic witty manner, President Tinubu replied:

“I should be the one welcoming you and Peter. I’m the Head of the Nigerian Delegation.”

The remark drew laughter from Obi, who replied with a smile:

“Yes, indeed. We are members of your delegation.”

Pope Leo XIV, who succeeded Pope Francis, used his inaugural address to outline his vision for the Catholic Church and the world.

His message emphasised the urgent need for unity, compassion, and ecological justice.

Speaking to thousands gathered in St. Peter’s Square and millions watching worldwide, he decried ongoing global inequality and environmental degradation.