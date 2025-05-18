VIDEO: Tinubu shakes hands with Pope Leo XIV after inauguration mass at Vatican

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu joined several world leaders in Vatican City on Sunday to witness the historic inauguration of His Holiness, Pope Leo XIV.

The solemn mass, held at the iconic St. Peter’s Square, marked the official commencement of the new pontiff’s reign as the Bishop of Rome and the spiritual head of the world’s 1.3 billion Roman Catholics.

The event drew dignitaries and high-level representatives from across the globe, including U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

President Tinubu was warmly received and later had a brief but cordial exchange with Pope Leo XIV after the mass. The two leaders shook hands and shared a few words, symbolising a gesture of goodwill between Nigeria and the Vatican.

Pope Leo XIV, who succeeded Pope Francis, used his inaugural address to outline his vision for the Catholic Church and the world.

His message emphasised the urgent need for unity, compassion, and ecological justice.

Speaking to thousands gathered in St. Peter’s Square and millions watching worldwide, he decried ongoing global inequality and environmental degradation.

“In this our time, we still see too much discord, too many wounds caused by hatred, violence, prejudice, the fear of difference, and an economic paradigm that exploits the Earth’s resources and marginalises the poorest,” the Pope said.