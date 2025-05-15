Pope Leo XIV invites Tinubu to his official inauguration on Sunday

The newly elected leader of the Catholic Church, Pope Leo XIV, has invited Nigerian President Bola Tinubu to his formal inauguration, which is scheduled for Sunday, May 18, 2025.

The ceremony, which will mark the beginning of Pope Leo XIV’s pontificate as the 267th Bishop of Rome, will be held at St. Peter’s Square in the Vatican.

In the invitation to the Nigerian leader signed on his behalf by Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Pope Leo XIV highlighted the significance of Tinubu’s “presence at this pivotal moment for the Catholic Church,” amidst global tensions and conflicts.

This is according to a statement by Presidential spokesman Bayo Onanuga on Wednesday, May 15, 2025. Onanuga said the visit underscores the strong diplomatic ties between Nigeria and the Vatican.

Onanuga said President Tinubu, who will be accompanied by top Catholic leaders in the country, including the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Mathew Hassan Kukah, will depart Nigeria for Rome on Saturday.

“In the Papal invitation sent by Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Pope Leo XIV underscored the need for President Tinubu’s physical presence ‘at this moment of particular importance for the Catholic Church and the world afflicted by many tensions and conflicts,” the statement partly read.

“Pope Leo further stressed: ‘Your great nation is particularly dear to me as I worked in the Apostolic Nunciature in Lagos during the 1980s.’

“President Tinubu’s entourage includes the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, Archbishop of Owerri and President of Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria, Archbishop Lucius Ugorji, Archbishop Ignatius Kaigama of Abuja, and Alfred Martins of Lagos.”

The President is expected back in Nigeria on Tuesday, May 20, 2025.