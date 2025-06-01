Abia State Governor Alex Otti says he will consult with God before deciding whether to seek re-election in 2027.

The governor made this known over the weekend at a civic reception organised by the Oha Isiala Ngwa People from Isiala Ngwa North and South Local Government Areas.

The event was held to appreciate his administration’s performance so far, particularly ongoing projects in the two LGAs.

Addressing the crowd, Otti expressed gratitude for the show of support, describing it as an endorsement of his work so far. “I want to thank you for this reception and your support,” he said.

“I also want to thank you for the endorsement, because I see it as an endorsement of what we have done in less than one year.”

However, he said any decision about 2027 would be guided by divine direction. “Just like 2023 was in the hands of God, 2027 will also be in the hands of God,” Otti said. “While I thank you for making predictions, I would only say that I would go back and consult with my God. And as time goes on, my response will be made public.”

Speaking on his administration’s focus on Aba, Otti explained that the city plays a strategic role in the state’s economic growth. “Our concentration on Aba is because we know it has the capacity to generate revenue for us to develop other parts of the state,” he said. “Aba occupies a prime place in our strategy—not just for Abia, but for the South-East and South-South.”

He assured residents that development efforts would be spread evenly across the state. “We are committed to balanced development. No area will be left behind,” he added.

Otti also announced that the Mgboko–Ntigha road project would be completed by December, and addressed the location of the Abia airport project in Nsulu.

According to him, the decision was based on technical assessments, not politics. “The airport location was not politically influenced. It was chosen based on expert advice. And I can confirm that all affected landowners have been fully compensated.”