Otti faces backlash over alleged LGA power grab

A prominent community leader from Ohuhu in Umuahia North, Chief Uche Aguoru, has accused Governor Alex Otti of betraying his campaign promise to uphold local government autonomy in Abia State.

In a statement released to journalists in Abuja on Wednesday, Aguoru said that two years into Otti’s administration, local government chairmen have become "mere figureheads," unable to initiate or complete any meaningful projects due to state interference.

"Governor Otti must be reminded that he campaigned on the platform of reform, not repression. If he cannot keep his promise to respect the autonomy of local governments, then he must be held accountable," Aguoru declared.

Aguoru questioned the use of roughly ₦192 billion received by the state over two years through the Joint Accounts Allocation Committee (JAAC), alleging that there is no visible impact on infrastructure or public services.

“Where are the roads? Where are the schools? Where is the water? Where is the development?” he asked. Citing examples from previous administrations, Aguoru praised past local government leaders who, despite receiving far less funding, delivered tangible development projects.

He referenced initiatives such as rural electrification in Ikwuano, market construction in Umuahia North, and the building of a mini-stadium in Isiala Ngwa North.

Aguoru criticised what he described as “deliberate propaganda” by the current administration and emphasised that “sentiments are no substitute for truth.” “Leadership demands integrity, not image management,” he said.

“Abia’s 17 local governments are not appendages of the governor’s office; they are constitutionally recognised institutions that must be allowed to function independently.”