I met Aregbesola to discuss how to rescue Nigeria from her captors - Lauretta Onochie

Lauretta Onochie, a former Chairman of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), has disclosed that she had a closed-door meeting with Rauf Aregbesola, former Minister of Interior.

Aregbesola recently emerged as acting National Secretary of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), the party adopted by the opposition coalition ahead of the 2027 general elections.

As disclosed by Onochie in a post on her verified Facebook page on Friday, the meeting took place on Thursday, July 24, 2025, with the discussion centring on national development and strategies to steer the country back onto the trajectory of growth and progress.

“Yesterday, Big Brother and Secretary of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Ogbeni RAUF AREGBESOLA, and yours truly had a meeting. It was centered around recovering our nation from her captives,” she wrote.

Although a staunch supporter of the late President Muhammadu Buhari, Onochie's recent online activities, including criticisms of President Bola Tinubu and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), suggest she has switched allegiance to the coalition-backed ADC.

The former Special Assistant on Social and Digital Media to Buhari has also recently met with a key figure in the opposition coalition, sparking online reactions.

Though Onochie didn't give much away regarding the outcome of her meeting with Aregbesola, he remarks suggest a shared concern over the current state of the nation and a call for collaborative action across political divides.