You're no longer a member - APC expels Aregbesola over anti-party activities

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced the expulsion of former Interior Minister Rauf Aregbesola for alleged anti-party activities.

The ousted party chieftain governed Osun State for two terms and served as a minister under immediate former President Muhammadu Buhari, all on the APC platform.

He's the leader of a faction in the Osun APC known as The Osun Progressives, later rebranded as the Omoluabi Caucus.

In a letter that surfaced on Wednesday, January 29, 2025, the APC leadership officially confirmed that Aregbesola had been shown the exit door.

Titled 'Allegations of Anti-Party Activities – Conveyance of State Exco Decision to You,' the letter accused the former Governor of breaching Article 21 of the party’s constitution, which outlines disciplinary measures for members.

"At the end of the investigation, the State Executive Committee (SEC) considered the report of the Disciplinary Committee. Having carefully reviewed the findings and recommendations, the SEC resolved to approve your immediate expulsion from the APC.

“The decision was predicated on clear evidence of your actions, which undermined the unity and integrity of the party. As a result, you are no longer a member of the APC and must refrain from holding yourself out as one or acting on behalf of the party in any capacity,” the letter partly read.

The hammer finally falls on Aregbesola

Aregbesola's expulsion comes days after he presided over a meeting of the Omoluabi Caucus, at which the group announced its decision to leave the APC, citing the party's waning influence in Osun.

In October 2024, the Osun APC announced that Aregbesola had been suspended following accusations of anti-party activities.

The party had accused the former minister of fostering division within the APC by establishing a splinter faction, undermining party unity in the state.

This was contained in a formal resolution submitted by the party's Osun chapter to Dr. Umar Ganduje, the APC National Chairman.